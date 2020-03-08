UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb-making Materials Seized By Hong Kong Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bomb-making materials seized by Hong Kong police

Hong Kong, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A "bomb-making factory" in Hong Kong with 2.6 tonnes of chemicals was raided by police on Sunday and 17 people arrested over a plot to force the city's government to close its border with mainland China.

Twenty-two properties across the Chinese territory were raided in an operation linked to the detonation of an explosive device in January.

Two Hong Kong groups claimed responsibility at the time, saying a shutdown of boundary crossings was needed to curb the spread of the deadly new coronavirus to the city.

Three half-built makeshift bombs each containing 1.5kilograms (three Pounds) of explosives were found on Sunday, according to Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent with the police's organised crime and triad bureau.

A small bomb was detonated on January 27 inside a public toilet at a hospital in Hong Kong's working-class district of Sham Shui Po, and attempts were made at border checkpoints in the city's north to set off two other devices in the following week.

Li said the midnight raids ensnared what police called a "bomb-making factory" at a commercial building in Kowloon and netted 2.6 tonnes of nitrate mixture, sulphur, magnesium, sodium and other chemicals, along with six bottles of drain cleaner.

Police bomb disposal expert Alick McWhirter said officers also seized electrical circuits.

"It's not for me to speculate. However, we can say that it appears, potentially, a tragedy has been averted," McWhirter said.

Related Topics

Police China Po Hong Kong January Border Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

21 minutes ago

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

1 hour ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

1 hour ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy introduces distance learning for st ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.