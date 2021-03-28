Bomb suspected in Indonesia cathedral blast: police

Makassar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :An explosion at a cathedral in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday was likely caused by a bomb, with body parts littering the chaotic scene, police said.

"There was an explosion and we suspect it was a bomb," South Sulawesi police spokesman E.

Zulpan told reporters.

"We also found body parts and we're investigating whether they're from bombers or bystanders... Some injured victims have been taken to hospital."