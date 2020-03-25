Bombardier shuts Canadian assembly lines over COVID-19

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Bombardier said Tuesday it will halt its aircraft and trains assembly lines in Canada after Quebec and Ontario ordered all non-essential businesses shut to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure was to take effect at 11:59 pm (0359 GMT Wednesday) and last until April 26, according to a statement.

"This suspension includes Bombardier's aircraft and rail production activities in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario," it said.

More than 12,000 employees, or 70 percent of Bombardier's Canadian workforce, will be placed on furlough during the temporary shutdown, spokeswoman Jessica McDonald told AFP.

The company in recent months announced deals to sell its trains and commercial aircraft divisions and use the proceeds to pay down massive debts.

The agreements, which will leave the Canadian former manufacturing titan to build only business jets, are expected to close by mid-2021.

The company last month reported a US$1.6-billion net loss for fiscal 2019 on revenue of US$15.7-billion, and the firing of its chief executive Alain Bellemare, who oversaw its restructuring over the past five years.