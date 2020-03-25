UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bombardier Shuts Canadian Assembly Lines Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Bombardier shuts Canadian assembly lines over COVID-19

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Bombardier said Tuesday it will halt its aircraft and trains assembly lines in Canada after Quebec and Ontario ordered all non-essential businesses shut to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure was to take effect at 11:59 pm (0359 GMT Wednesday) and last until April 26, according to a statement.

"This suspension includes Bombardier's aircraft and rail production activities in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario," it said.

More than 12,000 employees, or 70 percent of Bombardier's Canadian workforce, will be placed on furlough during the temporary shutdown, spokeswoman Jessica McDonald told AFP.

The company in recent months announced deals to sell its trains and commercial aircraft divisions and use the proceeds to pay down massive debts.

The agreements, which will leave the Canadian former manufacturing titan to build only business jets, are expected to close by mid-2021.

The company last month reported a US$1.6-billion net loss for fiscal 2019 on revenue of US$15.7-billion, and the firing of its chief executive Alain Bellemare, who oversaw its restructuring over the past five years.

Related Topics

Assembly Firing Business Canada Company Ontario April 2019 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

11 minutes ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

41 minutes ago

India in 21-day lockdown

3 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

2 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

2 hours ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.