Bombardment Kills One, Wounds Several In Ukraine's Kramatorsk: AFP

Published July 07, 2022

Bombardment kills one, wounds several in Ukraine's Kramatorsk: AFP

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Bombardment Thursday killed at least one person and wounded several others in Kramatorsk, an administrative centre of Ukraine's eastern region under Russian attack, AFP journalists said.

The explosion left a large crater in a courtyard located between a hotel and residential buildings, the journalists at the scene said, adding that they saw the body of one person who had been killed and several others with wounds, as well as two cars on fire.

Russia has set its sights on Kramatorsk, the regional administrative capital of Donetsk region, and its twin city Sloviansk as it steps up its offensive in Ukraine's war-torn east.

Kramatorsk mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko on Facebook reported an "air strike on the central part of Kramatorsk.

" "There are casualties," he added, providing no further details.

At least seven civilians have been killed and two others wounded in Russian strikes in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said earlier on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian presidency said that several areas in the region had come under artillery and rocket fire.

Ukrainian authorities have on several occasions urged residents to leave the region as the frontline approaches Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, after Russian troops captured Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the neighbouring region of Lugansk.

