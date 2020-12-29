UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bombing In Mali Kills 3 French Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Bombing in Mali kills 3 French soldiers

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Three French soldiers were killed in eastern Mali as their armored vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the French presidency said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Brigadier-Chief Tanerii Mauri, Fighters 1st Class Dorian Issakhanian and Quentin Pauchet from the first regiment of hunters of Thierville-sur-Meuse were on an escort mission between Hombori and Gossi, near the border with Niger and Burkina Faso.

"Despite the immediate intervention of the medical team present in the convoy and the care provided, the three soldiers could not be revived," a statement from the Defense Ministry said.

Further air and ground reaction forces were deployed to guarantee the protection of the forces, it added.Defense Minister Florence Parly said: "The soldiers died while engaging in an area where terrorist groups attack civilian populations and threaten regional stability as well as our own security.

" President Emmanuel Macron while paying tributes to the fallen soldiers also reiterated the country's determination to continue the fight against terrorism.

In November, the French armies and Malian forces launched a third joint operation in the northern region of Gossi. Since the launch of Operation Barkhane in 2013, 47 French soldiers have died.

More than 5,000 French soldiers are deployed under Barkhane which is led by France alongside the G5 Sahel countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad to fight against armed terrorist groups in the region, particularly Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Daesh/ISIS in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist France Vehicle Died Mali Florence Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger November Border From

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

10 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

29 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

23 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

25 minutes ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

25 minutes ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.