UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bombs Rattle Bangkok During ASEAN Summit, Wounding Two

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding two

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :At least two small bombs exploded in Bangkok on Friday, rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and leaving two people wounded.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was told of "the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation", Thai government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said, adding "security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic." Two women were wounded in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre told AFP.

A second explosion shattered glass near a well known downtown skyscraper, emergency police added.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed around the Mahanakorn Tower -- owned by the King Power group that counts Leicester City football club among its assets.

There were unconfirmed reports of several other devices being found across the city.

The bombings took place just before a keynote speech by Pompeo, who has joined the Southeast Asian Foreign Ministers meeting.

The government urged the media to avoid speculation on the motive for the bombings.

The blasts come weeks after former junta leader Prayut was inaugurated as a civilian prime minister, sparking outcry among many pro-democracy supporters in the deeply politically divided kingdom.

The incidents raise the uncomfortable memory of Thailand's last hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2009.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Police Thailand Bangkok Leicester Women Media Government Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

10 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

10 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

10 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

10 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

10 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.