UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bombs Rattle Bangkok During ASEAN Summit, Wounding Three

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding three

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Several small bombs exploded across Bangkok on Friday, rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and leaving three people wounded.

Thailand, which has a grim history of political violence, remains deeply divided after a controversial March election returned a Thai junta to power as a civilian government.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who led the junta, was told of "the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation", Thai government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

"Security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic," she added.

Small devices -- believed to be so-called "ping pong bombs" around the size of a table tennis ball -- exploded at several locations across the city.

They appeared to be symbolic attacks aimed at embarrassing the government during the major summit but not designed to cause mass casualties.

"Three people received slight injuries from shrapnel," said Renu Suesattaya, director of Suanluang district where the first bombs were reported.

"I received a report that they are 'ping pong bombs' hidden in bushes by the road." Two further explosions shattered glass near a well-known downtown skyscraper, emergency police added.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed around the Mahanakorn Tower -- owned by the King Power group that counts Leicester City football club among its assets.

At least three other blasts hit the area around a government complex, authorities said.

The bombings took place just before a keynote speech by Pompeo, who has joined the Southeast Asian Foreign Ministers meeting, in which he praised Thailand for rejoining the "democratic fold".

Thailand's government urged the media to avoid speculation on the motive for the bombings.

"We do not know yet how many people are involved," deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters, adding that "people who do it want to stir the situation".

The blasts come weeks after former junta leader Prayut was inaugurated as a civilian prime minister, sparking outcry among many pro-democracy supporters in a kingdom scored by divisions.

The junta manoeuvred itself back into power with the help of a fully appointed senate stacked with army loyalists and an electoral system its critics say was designed to limit the success of the pro-democracy parties.

A slew of court cases since then targeting an emergent anti-military group popular have rankled government critics, especially younger voters.

The older "Red Shirt" pro-democracy group has also reacted with outrage to the election, but has so far remained off the streets with the army seemingly in an unassailable position.

Related Topics

Election Football Tennis Senate Prime Minister Army Police Thailand Road Bangkok Leicester March Media From Government Asia Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

10 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

10 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

10 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

10 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

10 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.