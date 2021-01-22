UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' Delayed Again By Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Much-delayed James bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic Thursday, with studio MGM confirming 007's next mission will not take place until October.

The release of the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has already been pushed back multiple times. It was originally set for a London premiere last March, before that was pushed back to November by the global spread of Covid-19.

With coronavirus still sweeping the globe and thousands of movie theaters shuttered again due to lockdowns, the film's next April 2021 release dates has now also been abandoned.

"NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, previously set to release April 2, 2021 will now release on October 8, 2021 -- wide," MGM said in a statement to AFP.

The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation," "True Detective") is expected to be Craig's last outing as the suave British spy, after starring in four previous films.

It sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") plays Bond's adversary Safin, while Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Ben Whishaw also star.

"No Time To Die" is just one of dozens of major Hollywood titles left in limbo by the pandemic, as studios weigh up whether to push back their release dates indefinitely, or opt for online streaming releases that deprive them of vital box office profits.

Produced at a rumored cost of around $250 million, the film's success is crucial for MGM, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film overseas.

Related Topics

Film And Movies CIA London Craig Jamaica March April October November (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

7 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

7 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

8 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

9 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.