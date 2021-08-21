UrduPoint.com

Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' Finally Gets London Premiere

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Bond movie 'No Time To Die' finally gets London premiere

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Much-delayed James bond movie "No Time To Die" will finally get its world premiere in London next month, the makers of the franchise announced on Friday.

"The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London's @RoyalAlbertHall," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.

"Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet." The 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga has seen its release postponed several times due to the pandemic.

It was originally set for a London premiere last March, ahead of a global rollout the following month, before that was pushed back by subsequent waves of coronavirus around the world.

In January US studio MGM said the film would be released globally on October 8.

"No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation", "True Detective") is expected to be Craig's last outing as the suave British spy, after starring in four previous films.

It sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") plays Bond's adversary Safin, while Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Ben Whishaw also star.

Produced at a rumoured cost of around $250 million, the film's success is crucial for MGM, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film overseas.

jj/har

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Twitter CIA London Craig Jamaica Daniel Craig January March September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

1 minute ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

1 minute ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

18 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

18 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.