Bondi Beach To Reopen For Surfing As Australia Virus Cases Slow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Bondi Beach to reopen for surfing as Australia virus cases slow

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Swimmers and surfers will return to Sydney's famed Bondi Beach next week, almost six weeks after it was closed amid a spike in coronavirus cases, officials announced Wednesday.

But the white sands will remain off-limits to sunbathers, joggers and families in an effort to maintain Australia's strict social distancing requirements.

Paula Masselos, mayor of Waverley, which takes in Bondi and surrounds, said locals could return to the ocean starting 28 April via two access points only.

"What these corridors will do is provide a safe access into the water for swim-and-go and surf-and-go only. So that is for exercise in the water," she told reporters in Sydney.

"The sand is closed: which means no running, no walking, no gathering, no bringing yourkids down to play in the sand and have a paddle in the water."Bondi and nearby beaches were closed in late March.

