UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bong Joon-ho: South Korea's Boundary-pushing Satirist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Bong Joon-ho: South Korea's boundary-pushing satirist

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has been on quite a wild ride this awards season. That trip reached its climax Sunday when he secured his country's first-ever Oscars for "Parasite".

The film, a vicious satire about the widening gap between rich and poor, took home academy Awards for best original screenplay and best international feature after winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes, a Golden Globe and two Baftas.

"We never write to represent our countries," said the 50-year-old Bong. "But this is (the) very first Oscar to South Korea. Thank you." Later, as he accepted the prize for best international feature, he said in English, eliciting laughs from the audience: "Yeah, I'm ready to drink tonight." Bong -- who is known for his dark and genre-hopping thrillers -- already had a series of critical and commercial hits behind him before "Parasite" and is one of South Korea's best-known faces.

This latest triumph on Hollywood's biggest night, a rarity for an Asian auteur filmmaker, should take him to new heights.

"He's been an established director for close to 20 years and has made exceptional films," Jason Bechervaise, a professor at Korea Soongsil Cyber University, told AFP.

"He's also very charming and sociable. This has been a factor, I think, in how far the film has gone -- having done hundreds of interviews, possibly more, and mingling with voters and the Hollywood elite." - Artistic elite - Bong grew up in an elite artistic family in Seoul -- his maternal grandfather was a renowned novelist while his late father and all of his siblings are university professors in fields including fashion and fine art.

He studied sociology at the South's prestigious Yonsei University and reportedly took part in street protests while enrolled there during the country's pro-democracy movement in the 1980s.

Bong once told an interviewer he had been arrested for using petrol bombs.

He was among the first wave of South Korean filmmakers to blossom after the country's full democratisation, which opened the door for a cultural renaissance.

His "Memories of Murder" -- a 2003 feature film based on real-life serial killings that rattled the nation in the 1980s -- was seen as a metaphor for a repressive society under military rule.

Bong's 2006 monster blockbuster "The Host" portrayed an incompetent government left helpless in the wake of a disaster. In 2014, parallels were drawn between the film and the Sewol ferry sinking that killed 300, mostly schoolchildren.

His 2013 "Snowpiercer" depicted a dystopian future in which the last humans on Earth -- who survived a failed attempt to stop global warming -- travel endlessly on a train separated according to class, and the lower class revolts.

Tilda Swinton, who was in "Snowpiercer," also starred in Bong's Netflix-produced 2017 sci-fi action-adventure "Okja" about a country girl trying to save a genetically-engineered beast from a greedy multinational firm.

Quentin Tarantino -- whose "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" was nominated for multiple Oscars this year -- once likened the South Korean to "Steven Spielberg in his prime".

- Political subtext - Throughout his career, Bong has often tackled dark and difficult subjects including violent crime, systematic oppression and the climate crisis.

He also has candidly spoken about dealing with severe anxiety, in a country where mental health has long been a taboo topic.

"All his films are sociology-in-motion, and all his films have a political subtext," said Michael Hurt, a sociologist at the University of Seoul.

"They're all deeply inoculated with socially critical, political thought, without being preachy or obvious about it. Few other directors can do this."

Related Topics

Murder Petrol Film And Movies Poor Fine Seoul South Korea North Korea Sunday 2017 Gold Oscar Family All From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

9 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

9 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

11 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.