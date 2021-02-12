UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bonner Misses Ton But Da Silva Puts West Indies On Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Bonner misses ton but Da Silva puts West Indies on top

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Nkrumah Bonner missed out on a century but Joshua Da Silva hit an unbeaten 50 to help the West Indies build on their overnight score in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Benefitting from some loose Bangladeshi bowling, Da Silva was unbeaten on 70 off 136 balls as the West Indies reached 325-6 at lunch on the second day after resuming on 223-5.

Alzarri Joseph was accompanying Da Silva at the interval with 34 off 48 balls that included two sixes.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.

Mohammad Mithun took a good catch at leg slip as Bonner departed after hitting seven boundaries in his career-best knock, also his second 50 in as many innings.

Da Silva brought up his 50 in 86 balls with a reverse sweep off Mehidy before Joseph took up the role of aggressor-in-chief.

The visitors won the first Test in Chittagong by three wickets in sensational fashion, making 395-7 in the fourth innings in the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong From

Recent Stories

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

10 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.