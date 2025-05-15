Open Menu

Book “Boltey Katbey” By Abdul Rehman Kashif Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Potohari Adabi Sangat Kallar Syedan, organized a launching ceremony of the book "Boltey Katbey" (speaking inscriptions) by renowned poet, writer and broadcaster Abdul Rehman Kashif.

The event was presided over by eminent literary figure Qayyum Tahir, with celebrated poet and critic Dr. Fozia Saher as the chief guest while Nusratyab Nusrat was the guest of honor.

Distinguished speakers including Prof.

Jamal Zaidi, Abid Hussain Janjua, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Zeenat Abbasi and Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain highlighted the literary contributions and life of Abdul Rehman Kashif.

The ceremony was elegantly anchored by Khair un Nisa Khairi attended by a large number of writers, poets, and literary enthusiasts. The participants appreciated Boltey Katbey as a valuable addition to contemporary urdu literature and praised Abdul Rehman Kashif's unique style and thematic depth.

