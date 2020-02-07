UrduPoint.com
Book Club "The Hive" To Meet Tonight

Feb 7th February 2020

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Monthly book club named, The Hive, would be meeting this evening to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

Bound to meet every Friday of the month, this book club brings together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

This meeting would discuss the book named Talking To Strangers by  Malcom Gladwell". Through a series of encounters and misunderstandings - from history, psychology and infamous legal cases - Malcolm Gladwell takes the readers on an intellectual adventure into the darker side of human nature where strangers are never simple and misreading them can have disastrous consequences.

