Book Of Xi's Discourses On Sci-tech Self-reliance Published

Published May 29, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on self-reliance and strength in science and technology has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains 50 relevant discourses by Xi, some of which were published for the first time.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to sci-tech innovation, leading to historic achievements and changes in China's scientific and technological undertakings.

Xi's discourses in this regard systematically expounded the strategic objectives, key tasks, major measures and basic requirements for promoting China's sci-tech innovation. They are of great guiding significance for turning China into a sci-tech powerhouse, boosting its high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and promoting its high-quality development.

The book is now available nationwide.

