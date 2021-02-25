UrduPoint.com
Book On History Of CPC Published

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Book on history of CPC published

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was jointly published by the People's Press and the Party History Press and distributed nationwide on Thursday to mark the centenary of the CPC's founding.

The book tells, in brief, the extraordinary achievements and experiences of the CPC over the past century as it led the Chinese people and steered China toward national rejuvenation.

The 280,000-word book, containing abundant facts, theories and the latest research on the Party's history, was published as an important CPC history education material for all CPC members, read a statement on the book's publication on Thursday.

