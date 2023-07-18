Open Menu

Book On Xi's Discourses On Management Of Water Resources Published

Published July 18, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A book on studying and implementing the important discourses on the management of water resources by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published.

The book elaborates on the background, significance, rich implications, essence and other contents of Xi's discourses concerning the management of water resources.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has been personally involved in the planning, arrangement and advancement of the cause of managing water resources in the country, and has put forward a series of new ideas, new thoughts and new strategies in this regard.

Xi's remarks chart the course and serve as fundamental guidance for the work on the management of water resources in the new era.

The book, compiled by the Ministry of Water Resources, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

