Book Titled "Chingiz Aitmatov" Selected Stories To Be Launched On Jul 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A book titled "Chingiz Aitmatov's" selected stories would be launched here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on July 6.

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev, Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Director Chief Editor PAL Muhammad Asim Butt and eminent scholars would participate in the launching ceremony.

Eminent scholars and writers will also express their views on the book at PAL, Conference Hall.

Precautionary/ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 pandemic will be strictly observed.

Chinghiz Torekulovich Aitmatov was a Kyrgyz author who wrote in both Kyrgyz and Russian languages.

He was one of the best known figures in Kyrgyzstan's literature.

Aitmatov was honored in 1963 with the Lenin Prize for Tales of the Mountains and Steppes (a compilation including Jamila, The First Teacher and Farewell, Gulsary!) and was later awarded a State prize for Farewell, Gulsary! Aitmatov's art was glorified by admirers.