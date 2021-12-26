Book titled 'Pakistan a Divine Gift' unveiled at NPC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A book titled "Pakistan a Divine Gift" written by Engr. Dr. M. Akram Shaikh was unveiled here at Nazria -e Pakistan Council (NPC) the other day.

Eminent scholars including Ijaz Rahim, Irfan Jameel and Aqeela Asif shed light on the contents of the book.

The conference was moderated by Anjum Khaleeq, NPC.

Chairman NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said that a photographs exhibition of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be arranged.

He said that a milli "Mushaira" would also be held in connection with Quaid Day celebrations.

