BEIJING, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A booklet containing speeches delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events has been published.

The contents are Xi's written speech at the APEC CEO Summit on Nov.

17, titled "Staying Committed to and Jointly Promoting Development to Bring Asia-Pacific Cooperation to New Heights," and his speech at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 18, titled "Shouldering Responsibility and Working Together in Solidarity to Build an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future."The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country