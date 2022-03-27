UrduPoint.com

Books On Studies, Practice Of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought Published

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Two books on the studies and the practice of Xi Jinping's economic thought have been published for nationwide distribution by the publishing house of Economic Daily.

One of the books is an anthology of theoretical articles of domestic and foreign experts released by the paper in 2021 to elaborate on Xi's economic thought.

The other collects the paper's in-depth research reports last year on the implementation of the economic thought across China.

The articles and reports present the theoretical value and practical power of Xi's economic thought and have received wide attention of people from all walks of life.

>