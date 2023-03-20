UrduPoint.com

Boosted By Ukraine War, German Arms Maker Joins DAX Index

Published March 20, 2023

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will join Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index Monday, highlighting the improving fortunes of the country's weapons industry as the Ukraine war spurs demand.

In a country still haunted by Nazi atrocities during World War II, Germany's weapons manufacturers were far from the country's most celebrated firms.

But although Europe's largest economy prefers to shine a spotlight on its household-name carmakers or machine-tool-making expertise, Germany is no minnow when it comes to weapons manufacturing.

It was the world's fifth-largest arms exporter between 2018-2022, according to a recent report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), ranked just behind China and accounting for four percent of the global market.

Rheinmetall -- which makes parts of the Leopard tanks that Berlin recently agreed could be sent to Ukraine -- posted record results last year and is racing to hire more staff and boost capacity.

After seeing its share price surge, the Duesseldorf-based company is now set to join corporate titans such as Volkswagen and Siemens on the DAX.

