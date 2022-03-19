UrduPoint.com

Boosting Ukraine's Anti-air Batteries Proves Easier Said Than Done

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Boosting Ukraine's anti-air batteries proves easier said than done

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Joe Biden has promised to help Ukraine get air defense systems with a longer range than the shoulder-borne Stinger missiles already on the ground, but finding the powerful anti-missile batteries Ukraine's military so urgently needs is proving easier said than done.

The US president, who wants to support Ukraine militarily without entering into direct conflict with Russia, is seeking to provide better defenses against the Russian artillery that is pounding its cities.

The ideal armament to do that would be mobile anti-aircraft batteries of the Patriot type, whose effectiveness has been amply demonstrated in recent years in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Loaded onto trucks, the Patriot has a radar capable of automatically detecting and intercepting an aircraft, drone or missile within a radius of more than 60 miles (100 kilometers), as well as a surveillance post manned by three soldiers and a battery of interceptor missiles.

But Ukraine's army is not trained to handle the sophisticated US weaponry. On the other hand, they know how to handle the S-300 anti-aircraft system, a first-generation Russian competitor to the US Patriot, whose range is more limited but which would be sufficient to protect Kharkiv or Kyiv, two cities close to the Russian border, where most of the missiles that pound them are fired from.

These S-300s could come from former Soviet bloc countries that still deploy them, in particular Slovakia and Bulgaria, where US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been visiting in recent days.

But those countries still depend on the S-300 for their own security and are demanding a substitute -- in other words, Patriots -- before giving them to Ukraine.

"We're willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement," Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad told reporters on Thursday during a meeting with Austin in Bratislava.

Related Topics

Drone Army Ukraine Russia Mobile Iraq Bratislava Kharkiv Austin Bulgaria Slovakia Border Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th March 2022

23 minutes ago
 Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

9 hours ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

9 hours ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

10 hours ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>