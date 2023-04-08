Booths set up for China consumer products expo in Hainan

HAIKOU,April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Exhibition booths have been set up for the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), slated to open next week in southern China's island province of Hainan, and preparations are currently underway to put the exhibits on display.

Compared with the previous years, the overall design of the booths this year is more fashionable and has a modern touch, according to the organizing committee.

In accordance with the expo's green and low-carbon hosting concepts, most of the companies and countries have chosen eco-friendly materials for building their pavilions and booths, the committee said, adding that after the exhibition, these materials can be recycled.

Over 3,100 brands from 65 countries and regions will partake in the third CICPE, the first large-scale international expo after China optimized its COVID-19 response. The total exhibition area will reach 120,000 square meters, an increase of 20 percent over the previous edition.