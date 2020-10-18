UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Booze Spiked With Methanol Kills 20 In Costa Rica

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Twenty people have died in recent days in Costa Rica after drinking alcohol spiked with methanol, the health ministry said Saturday.

Health authorities have been on alert since early October, when the first deaths related to the tainted alcohol were reported in the La Carpio area of western San Jose.

There have been a total of 52 suspected cases of poisoning in various regions of the country linked to cane alcohol, known by its local name guaro, the ministry said in a statement.

Health authorities on Thursday issued a warning for guaro under the Fiesta Blanca brand, suspecting that it was sold adulterated with methanol.

The health ministry and police have inspected 49 sellers to collect guaro samples for laboratory testing.

On Thursday and Friday, police seized more than 14,000 bottles from the Guaro Fiesta Blanca distributor, the statement said.

Deaths from drinking alcohol adulterated with methanol occur occasionally in a range of countries, particularly related to bootleg liquor.

The World Health Organization says high concentrations of methanol can result from improper distilling or when it is added intentionally to fortify the drink.

Related Topics

World Police Died Alert San Jose Costa Rica October From

Recent Stories

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

9 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

9 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

9 hours ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

9 hours ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

9 hours ago

Pak, Canada can further enhance bilateral trade, i ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.