UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bora Fury Over Gent-Wevelgem Covid Exclusion

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Bora fury over Gent-Wevelgem Covid exclusion

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :German cycling team Bora say they are angry after becoming the second team to miss out on Sunday's big race in Belgium due to Covid.

Bora followed Trek-Segafredo into the quartine bay late Saturday but while Trek went voluntarily, a doctor's ruling excluded Bora from the Gent-Wevelgem classic, who had wanted to take part anyway.

"I am very disappointed and angry.

A GP from the region can block an entire team in one of the largest one-day races in the world," Bora manager Ralph Denk said.

Denk accepted that one of his riders had tested positive and that he and his teammate should have been excluded, but not the entire team.

Trek-Segafredo decided themselves to withdraw under similar circumstances with one rider testing positive.

"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition," the team said.

Related Topics

World Cycling German Doctor Belgium Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

20 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

1 hour ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.