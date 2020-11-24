Bordeaux-Begles sign Puma wing as replacement

Bègles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentina winger Bautista Delguy will join French team Bordeaux-Begles as an emergency replacement after the Pumas finish their Rugby Championship fixtures, the Top 14 club said on Monday.

Delguy, 23, who has been playing for the Jaguares in Super Rugby, started on November 15 in Sydney as Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time and again on Saturday as Argentina drew with hosts Australia in Newcastle.

He has 16 caps, including three at the last World Cup in Japan.

Bordeaux lost winger Geoffrey Cros for a year, after he ruptured knee ligaments in a game on November 13.

Delguy will join Bordeaux until next June. He will be the third Argentine at the club, joining lock Guido Petti and winger Santiago Cordero who are both in the Ruby Championship squad. The Pumas face New Zealand again on November 28 and then play Australia on December 5.