Bordeaux Edge 10-man Monaco To Go Third In Ligue 1

Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Bordeaux edge 10-man Monaco to go third in Ligue 1

Bordeaux, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Depleted Bordeaux edged in-form Monaco 2-1 on Sunday to claw back into the top three in Ligue 1.

Already deprived of defenders Edson Mexer and Vukasin Jovanovic who were both suspended, midfielder Youssef Ait Bennasser, who could not play because he is on loan from Monaco, Bordeaux lost defender Laurent Koscielny to injury on Sunday morning and winger Jimmy Briand during the warm-up.

Jonathan Cafu, who was on loan at Red Star Belgrade last season, made his first appearance since 2018 on the left side of a back five and struggled.

Monaco, who had climbed away from the relegation zone with three victories in their previous four league games, took the lead with a goal by islam Slimani on 15 minutes.

After that, even though the home fans fell silent in the first half as part of a protest against the Bordeaux owners, the visitors could not exploit the makeshift home defence.

Pablo levelled with a powerful header from a corner after 29 minutes. In the 67th minute, Slimani handled while standing in the wall at a free kick, conceding a penalty and incurring his second yellow card.

Nicolas de Preville coolly converted the spot-kick to give Bordeaux victory.

Bordeaux climbed to 22 points from 14 matches, 11 behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and two behind Angers. They lead Marseille, who visit Toulouse later on Sunday, on goal difference.

