UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bordeaux Go Top As Pau's All Black Debutant Ben Smith Sent Off

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Bordeaux go top as Pau's All Black debutant Ben Smith sent off

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Bordeaux-Begles made history by becoming the new leader of the Top 14 on Sunday while All Black winger Ben Smith was sent off on his Pau debut as his team went down 21-18 to Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Bordeaux beat the Victor Vito-led La Rochelle 20-15, scoring the decisive, and only, try of the game through Peni Ravai eight minutes from time.

In front a crowd of more than 38,000 at Bordeaux's Matmut Atlantique stadium in wet, greasy conditions, Matthieu Jalibert kicked five penalties for the home side, while Jules Plisson booted five of his own for La Rochelle.

The result, allied with previous leader Lyon's 29-12 defeat by Castres on Saturday, saw Bordeaux move to the league's number one spot for the first time in the club's history.

In the day's early game, Pau winger Smith, capped 84 times by New Zealand, was shown a red card by international referee Alexandre Ruiz in the 51st minute for an elbow-led fend that left Stade Francais hooker Lucas Da Silva prone.

"We're a little sad for him," Pau coach Frederic Manca said of Smith.

"There was no intent to lift the elbow or plant it in the throat." Pau took an early lead, Antoine Hastoy hitting two penalties either side of a Siegfried Fisi'ihoi try.

But the Parisians hit back with tries either side of half-time from Arthur Colville and Quentin Bethune, Joris Segonds converting one and adding three further penalties.

There was drama until the end, however, as Pau captain Lucas Rey crossed for a 72nd minute try, converted by Tom Taylor.

But bottom-placed Stade held on for just their third victory of the season, while Pau return home with the consolation of having picked up a losing bonus point.

"It wasn't easy," Stade backs coach Julien Arias said. "But the essential was to win the match, to give ourselves some breathing space."

Related Topics

La Rochelle Bordeaux Lyon Lead Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top Coach Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

3 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

3 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

4 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

6 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.