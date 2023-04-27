UrduPoint.com

Border Guard Continues To Support Evacuation Operation From Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Border Guard continued to provide security and organizational support to the parties assisting in evacuating Saudi citizens and other nationals from Sudan to the Kingdom through the Jeddah Islamic Port.

This action comes in line with security tasks entrusted to the General Directorate of Border Guards at the port and in support of the humanitarian efforts provided in the evacuation process.

