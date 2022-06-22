UrduPoint.com

Border Province Sees Less Drug Seized

Published June 22, 2022

Border province sees less drug seized

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A total 4 tonnes drugs were seized in the first five months this year in southwest China's Yunnan Province, down more than 50 percent year on year, according to the provincial government.

"Yunnan has seen decreased drugs from abroad in recent years, due to the stringent epidemic prevention and control efforts in the border areas and strengthened investigation into drug crimes," said Hu Shuiwang, deputy director the province's narcotics control commission.

Last year, the province cracked 5,306 drug criminal cases, arrested 6,161 suspects and seized 29.87 tonnes drugs, down by 33.8 percent, 31.2 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively.

Corresponding figures from January to May this year totaled 1,293, 1,382 and 4 tonnes, down by 37.7 percent, 42.3 percent and 55.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

