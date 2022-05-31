Borgen returns with dark power struggle over Arctic oil

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :After a 10-year hiatus, smash hit political drama Borgen returns to screens this week for a new season that sees Denmark wage a high-stakes power struggle over the Arctic after Greenland strikes oil.

The fourth season, "Borgen -- The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory", premieres internationally on Netflix on Thursday.

Viewers last saw former Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg the day after her brand-new political party scored a sensational win in elections. Ten years on, she is foreign minister in a government headed by a woman 10 years her junior.

As the season opens, Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, has just struck oil.

Local political leaders see the black gold as Greenland's long-awaited ticket to independence, undeterred by the environmental risks posed by drilling in the Arctic's untouched wilderness.

Yet Denmark's government -- specifically Nyborg, as foreign minister for Denmark and Greenland combined -- must wrangle with China, the US and Russia, who all have stakes in the lucrative discovery on the geostrategic island.

The eight episodes treat viewers to breathtaking views of Greenland's pristine icy landscapes -- and a dive into Birgitte Nyborg's darker side.