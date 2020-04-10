UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson Back On Hospital Ward With UK In Easter Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Boris Johnson back on hospital ward with UK in Easter lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recovering in a hospital ward Friday after ending three days in intensive care for COVID-19, as his government urged Britons to stay at home over Easter.

The 55-year-old leader left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening and will now be monitored closely during what Downing Street called "the early phase of his recovery".

"He is in extremely good spirits," a No. 10 spokesman said.

Johnson's improving condition came as the government continues to impose an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7,978, with more than 65,000 cases so far confirmed.

