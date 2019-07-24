Boris Johnson becomes new Prime Minister of UK as Theresa May reigns

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) ::Boris Johnson has been appointed as new British Prime Minister as Theresa May resigned from her office.

Johnson, 55, a former London Lord Mayor and British Foreign Secretary was appointed to the premiership by Queen Elizabeth II in a formal meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

He was expected to begin announcing his cabinet ministers later on Wednesday, British media reported.

Boris Johnson in his first speech at 10 Downing Street said about the future of Brexit said that "No ifs and buts -out on October 31".

He said, "We will do a new deal, a better deal, that will maximize the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support," Boris Johnson said.

"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts, because we aregoing to restore trust in our democracy, and we are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," he added in his speech outside 10 Downing Street, the UK PM's official residence today.