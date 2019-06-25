UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Breaks Cover In UK Leadership Race

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

Boris Johnson breaks cover in UK leadership race

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson broke cover Tuesday after accusations of ducking scrutiny in his bid to become Britain's next prime minister, defending his Brexit strategy but saying it would be "unfair" to discuss his private life.

The frontrunner to replace Prime Minister Theresa May gave a series of broadcast interviews and arranged several campaign events, after his rival Jeremy Hunt had urged him not to be a "coward" by shunning media appearances.

It came as the ruling Conservatives set the date to announce the winner of the race to become party leader -- and therefore premier -- as July 23.

Just 160,000 party members will decide between current foreign minister Hunt and his predecessor Johnson in the ballot, which was triggered by May's resignation earlier this month as her bid to steer Britain out of the European Union collapsed.

Johnson is known for his big personality but has been keeping a low profile during the campaign, in what appears to be a bid by his team to stop him from making any major gaffes.

But since a story broke last week about a noisy row with his girlfriend that prompted a police visit, but no further action, he has come under increasing pressure to break his silence.

He told the BBC late Monday that he had never spoken about his loved ones in public because "if you do, you drag them into things that... in a way that is not fair on them".

However, in a radio interview on Tuesday, he refused to explain how a photo of him and his girlfriend holding hands in a countryside setting made its way to the newspapers.

Johnson has also faced repeated demands to clarify his position on how Britain would leave the European Union, the biggest challenge facing the country's next leader.

He has promised to deliver Brexit on the latest delayed deadline of October 31 -- telling TalkRadio it would happen "do or die, come what may".

But he acknowledged that he would need the cooperation of Brussels to cushion any economic disruption, telling LBC radio: "There has to be agreement on both sides."Businesses fear leaving Britain's closest trading partner with no new arrangements would be catastrophic.

Around a dozen Conservative MPs are also said to be ready to bring down a Johnson government to stop this "no deal" scenario.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police European Union Visit Brussels Brexit May July October Media From Government Agreement Race

Recent Stories

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

33 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

47 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.