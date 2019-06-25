Boris Johnson breaks cover in UK leadership race

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson broke cover Tuesday after accusations of ducking scrutiny in his bid to become Britain's next prime minister, defending his Brexit strategy but saying it would be "unfair" to discuss his private life.

The frontrunner to replace Prime Minister Theresa May gave a series of broadcast interviews and arranged several campaign events, after his rival Jeremy Hunt had urged him not to be a "coward" by shunning media appearances.

It came as the ruling Conservatives set the date to announce the winner of the race to become party leader -- and therefore premier -- as July 23.

Just 160,000 party members will decide between current foreign minister Hunt and his predecessor Johnson in the ballot, which was triggered by May's resignation earlier this month as her bid to steer Britain out of the European Union collapsed.

Johnson is known for his big personality but has been keeping a low profile during the campaign, in what appears to be a bid by his team to stop him from making any major gaffes.

But since a story broke last week about a noisy row with his girlfriend that prompted a police visit, but no further action, he has come under increasing pressure to break his silence.

He told the BBC late Monday that he had never spoken about his loved ones in public because "if you do, you drag them into things that... in a way that is not fair on them".

However, in a radio interview on Tuesday, he refused to explain how a photo of him and his girlfriend holding hands in a countryside setting made its way to the newspapers.

Johnson has also faced repeated demands to clarify his position on how Britain would leave the European Union, the biggest challenge facing the country's next leader.

He has promised to deliver Brexit on the latest delayed deadline of October 31 -- telling TalkRadio it would happen "do or die, come what may".

But he acknowledged that he would need the cooperation of Brussels to cushion any economic disruption, telling LBC radio: "There has to be agreement on both sides."Businesses fear leaving Britain's closest trading partner with no new arrangements would be catastrophic.

Around a dozen Conservative MPs are also said to be ready to bring down a Johnson government to stop this "no deal" scenario.