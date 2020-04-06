London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Boris Johnson, who led Britain out of the European Union in January after years of political chaos and paralysis, now finds himself professionally and personally tested like never before by the COVID-19 crisis.

The prime minister was riding high after winning a thumping election victory in December, and his initial response to the virus outbreak sent his personal popularity ratings soaring.

But Johnson himself was diagnosed 10 days ago with COVID-19 and he is now in hospital undergoing tests, just as his government faces increasing criticism over its actions.

Healthcare staff have complained they lack protective equipment, and like many countries, Britain lacks ventilators and mass testing for the virus.

As the death toll mounts, Johnson's liberal instincts are under scrutiny amid reports he initially resisted tough measures to stop the virus spread. A nationwide lockdown was eventually ordered on March 23.

Before coronavirus, the 55-year-old's legacy looked set to be defined by his role leading the Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum and then, as prime minister, finally taking Britain out of the EU on January 31.

But now his fate may depend on how Britain emerges from the crisis.