UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Calls To King Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Boris Johnson calls to King Salman

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called to Saudi King Salman and discussed the importance of redoubling efforts to tackle coronavirus and working together to ensure a sustainable global recovery from the crisis.

According to to a 10 Downing Street news release, the United Kingdom prime minister also noted the Kingdom's vital role in securing progress in the conflict in Yemen and the middle East peace process.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on its commendable leadership of the G20 during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they looked forward to the planned G20 leaders' meeting in November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yemen Saudi Progress United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Middle East November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizes announces postponement ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.