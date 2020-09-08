Boris Johnson calls to King Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called to Saudi King Salman and discussed the importance of redoubling efforts to tackle coronavirus and working together to ensure a sustainable global recovery from the crisis.

According to to a 10 Downing Street news release, the United Kingdom prime minister also noted the Kingdom's vital role in securing progress in the conflict in Yemen and the middle East peace process.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on its commendable leadership of the G20 during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they looked forward to the planned G20 leaders' meeting in November.