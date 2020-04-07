UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson In Intensive Care: Full Statement

Tue 07th April 2020

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10 Downing Street office announced that he had been taken into intensive care in an email at 1910 GMT Monday.

Here is the statement in full: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS (National Health Service) staff for their hard work and dedication."

