Boris Johnson making 'good progress' in virus recovery as UK death toll nears 10,000

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was making "very good progress" on Saturday in his recovery in hospital from coronavirus, officials said, as the country's deaths toll from the disease approached the grim milestone of 10,000.

The 55-year-old leader was spending his second full day out of intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital, where he has been able to take short walks between periods of rest, according to Downing Street.

"The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress," a No. 10 spokeswoman said.

News of his improvement contrasted with the latest official statistics showing Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day -- one of the worst rates globally.

The health ministry announced another 917 coronavirus hospital patients had died in the latest 24-hour period, down from the toll on Friday but still the country's second highest yet.

An 11-year-old was among the victims, according to England's National Health Service (NHS).

It brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in British hospitals to 9,875, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed by 5,234 to 78,991.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected because not everyone has been tested for the virus.

"The prime minister continues to make good progress, but these stark figures highlight the gravity of this national emergency," interior minister Priti Patel told reporters at a daily briefing.