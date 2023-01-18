UrduPoint.com

Boris Pistorius To Be New German Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday picked little-known Boris Pistorius to be Germany's new defence minister, putting him in charge of steering the armed forces through an era of momentous change.

The appointment follows the resignation of Christine Lambrecht at a crucial time for the ministry, with Germany under intense pressure to send battle tanks to Ukraine.

Pistorius, 62, who is a member of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and interior minister of Lower Saxony state, is a surprise choice for the post.

Much better-known politicians had been thought to be in the running, such as Eva Hoegl, the parliamentary commissioner on the armed forces, and Labour Minister Hubertus Heil.

But the chancellor insisted Pistorius was the right man for the job at a time when Germany is looking to overhaul and revive its armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz called Pistorius "an extremely experienced politician" who "has been involved in security policy for years and, with his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr (armed forces) through this era of change".

Pistorius himself said he found the appointment "very surprising".

However, he pledged to do his utmost to tackle the "new situation that has arisen with the Russian attack on Ukraine".

"The troops can rely on me to be there for them whenever necessary. I want to make the Bundeswehr strong for the time that lies ahead of us," he said.

The appointment, which will officially take effect on Thursday, ends a streak of three female defence ministers, and upends a promise by Scholz when he became chancellor in 2021 to keep his cabinet gender-balanced.

Pistorius has a huge task ahead of him at a time of sweeping change for the Bundeswehr and just as Germany faces a crunch moment in its policy towards the conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, is due to meet at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

Ahead of that meeting, Pistorius will welcome US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for talks in Berlin on Thursday just after he takes office, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda.

Germany has repeatedly come under fire since the start of the war for dithering over which weapons to send to Ukraine, and is currently under pressure from Kyiv to agree to supply battle tanks.

Russia's invasion prompted Scholz to announce a drastic overhaul of the military after years of chronic underinvestment -- something that Pistorius will now have to oversee.

The chancellor pledged to raise military spending to two percent of GDP and to revive the ailing army with a special fund of 100 billion Euros ($108 billion).

But Lambrecht, appointed as defence minister in the chancellor's first cabinet, had committed a series of gaffes and was eventually seen as not up to the task.

Patience for the minister finally ran out when she posted a widely ridiculed New Year's video on social media in which she lauded her "special experiences" as defence minister in 2022 against a backdrop of loud fireworks.

The resulting media uproar finally led Lambrecht to announce her resignation on Monday.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who heads the parliamentary defence commission, said Pistorius was someone who "knows the issue of security and how to work with those who are committed to our security".

"He will be judged in Berlin on whether he understands the needs of the troops and is assertive in representing them at the chancellery and the defence ministry," she told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Hoegl, who herself worked closely with Pistorius during a stint specialising in interior and legal affairs in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, also welcomed the appointment.

"With Boris Pistorius, the troops are getting a committed, strong leader and passionate politician in difficult times," she told the Rheinische Post.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Parliament Social Media Job Germany Berlin Man Lead Austin Democrats Post Media From Cabinet Top Billion Labour

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

11 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

11 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.