Borisov's Party Fails To Form Bulgaria Government

Fri 23rd April 2021

Borisov's party fails to form Bulgaria government

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The conservative party of Bulgaria's long-time premier said Friday it had failed to form a government, with fresh elections in the EU's poorest member becoming increasingly likely.

Boyko Borisov's centre-right GERB party came first in April 4's general election, but with less than 27 percent of the vote and without enough backing to ensure parliament approves any new government they propose.

The three-time premier last week put forward former foreign minister Daniel Mitov to try to form a new administration. But Mitov said he had failed to find partners, accusing the other parties of having behaved "arrogantly and irresponsibly".

President Rumen Radev will now hand the mandate to form a government to the surprise second-placed anti-establishment party There is Such a Nation (TSN), which won 17.7 percent of the vote.

TSN official Toshko Yordanov was tightlipped Friday about his party's plans, saying they would only speak once they get the mandate from Radev, which is expected to happen next week.

TSN leader Slavi Trifonov, a 54-year-old showman and tv presenter, has been in isolation since the vote after contracting the coronavirus.

If TSN fails to form a cabinet or win parliamentary approval, the mandate will go to a third and last party of Radev's choice.

If that party also fails, fresh elections will be called -- a scenario which analysts believe is increasingly likely.

Anti-corruption protests shook Borisov's government last year, with demonstrators accusing the 61-year-old of favouritism, dependence on powerful oligarchs and weaponising prosecutors against political opponents.

Before the vote Trifonov had said that he might work with two smaller formations, which together got close to 15 percent of the vote. Both parties joined the anti-government protests last summer.

The Socialists, previously the main opposition, fell to third place with just 15 percent of the vote. TSN has until now rejected the idea of forming coalitions with "the parties of the status quo".

