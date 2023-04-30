UrduPoint.com

"Born To Fly" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Domestic movie "Born to Fly" continued to top the domestic daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

Known as a "Top Gun"-style production, the movie turns a rare spotlight on the test pilots of the air force.

It tells the story of how elite pilots rubbed shoulders with death during the test flights of China's cutting-edge fighter jets to help collect data under extreme conditions.

The movie generated a revenue of around 98.15 million Yuan (about 14.18 million U.S. Dollars) on the first day of China's May Day holiday, which spans from April 29 to May 3 this year.

"Godspeed," a domestic road comedy, came in second on the daily leaderboard with an earning of 79.59 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in 44.02 million yuan on Saturday.

