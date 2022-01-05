Borrell Vows EU's 'full Support' For Ukraine On Frontline Visit
January 05, 2022
Kyiv, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell vowed the bloc's full support for Ukraine Wednesday as he visited amid fears Moscow plans to invade and ahead of US-Russia talks on the crisis.
"We are here first to reaffirm European Union's full support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrell told a press conference after visiting the frontline, adding that "any discussion on European security must involve the EU and Ukraine."