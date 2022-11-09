UrduPoint.com

Borsa Istanbul Flat At Wednesday Open

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,354.61 points on Wednesday, up 0.10%, or 4.33 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.90% on Tuesday to a record close of 4,054.

67 points, with a daily trading volume of 80 billion Turkish liras ($4.30 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.5958 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate was at 18.7029, and a British pound traded for 21.4420 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $95.41 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,712.85.

