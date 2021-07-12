Borsa Istanbul flat at weekly open

ANKARA, 12 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :– Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,378.63 points on Monday, marginally up 0.03% or 0.35 points from the previous close.

At last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.39% at 1,378.28 points, with daily trading volume of 10.

2 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.6700 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 8.6600 at last week's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 10.2900 from 10.2800, while one British pound traded for 12.0400 Turkish liras, versus 12.0370 at Friday's close.