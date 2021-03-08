UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borsa Istanbul Looking Up At Monday Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Borsa Istanbul looking up at Monday opening

ANKARA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,549.62 points on Monday, up 0.50% or 7.64 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slightly fell 0.01% to close the week at 1,537.89 points with a daily trading volume of 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.59 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.5400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.4940 compared to Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 8.9700, versus 8.9550 Friday, and one British pound traded for 10.4200 Turkish liras, remained unchanged from the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $70.58 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira From Billion

Recent Stories

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

12 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

7 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

7 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

8 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey gives 10M+ COVID-19 vaccine jabs nationwide ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.