Borsa Istanbul looking up at Monday opening

ANKARA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,549.62 points on Monday, up 0.50% or 7.64 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slightly fell 0.01% to close the week at 1,537.89 points with a daily trading volume of 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.59 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.5400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.4940 compared to Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 8.9700, versus 8.9550 Friday, and one British pound traded for 10.4200 Turkish liras, remained unchanged from the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $70.58 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).