Borsa Istanbul Opens Above 4,800 Points On Wednesday

Published November 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,803.88 points on Wednesday, up 0.48%, or 23.14 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 4.60% to a record close of 4,780.

74 points, with a daily trading volume of 125 billion liras ($6.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6245 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira rate was at 19.2441, and a British pound traded for 22.1376 liras. Brent crude oil was selling for around $88.42 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,739.20.

