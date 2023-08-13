Open Menu

Borthwick 'to Wait And See' If Red-card Farrell Misses World Cup Start

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Borthwick 'to wait and see' if red-card Farrell misses World Cup start

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :England captain Owen Farrell seems set to miss the start of the Rugby World Cup after being sent off in a 19-17 warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, although coach Steve Borthwick cautioned against pre-empting the disciplinary process.

Fly-half Farrell's yellow card for a shoulder-led tackle to the head of Wales replacement Taine Basham in the final quarter was soon upgraded to a red by the newly-introduced bunker review system.

And that left England down to 12 men following the yellow cards already shown to Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward.

Despite that handicap, and falling 17-9 behind, England still won after lock Maro Itoje was driven over for a converted try and replacement George Ford kicked a late penalty.

But any joy among England fans at their side's resilience would have been offset by Farrell's indiscipline and another lacklustre showing by their backs following last week's 20-9 warm-up loss to Wales in Cardiff.

England could now be without Farrell for their World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille on September 9, with the 31-year-old's availability for the rest of the pool phase set to be decided at a disciplinary hearing next week.

Any suspension would likely include 2019 losing finalists England's remaining warm-up games against Ireland and Fiji.

Scotland's Zander Fagerson is set to be available for his country's World Cup opener after the prop effectively had a game knocked off his ban by agreeing to go to a World Rugby 'tackle school' following a red card for a high tackle on France's Pierre Bourgarit last week.

However, that does not appear to be an option for Farrell.

It was only in January that Farrell had a ban reduced to three games for attending World Rugby's coaching intervention programme -- the official name for 'tackle school'.

"I'll wait and see what comes of the disciplinary process," Borthwick told a post-match press conference.

"Right now it would be wrong for me to comment on an individual incident that would likely go through a disciplinary procedure. I'll deal with the facts of the situation." Wales coach Warren Gatland said the officials had made the correct call in upgrading Farrell's yellow card, with Basham failing a head injury assessment as a result of the tackle.

"It was the right decision on the day," he said.

"Hopefully for Owen's sake he doesn't get too long a ban, you need someone like him in the game."The New Zealander added: "He'd be a big loss to England if he does have a lengthy ban. Given his previous I'm not too sure what's going to happen with that, fingers crossed it's not long for him."

Related Topics

Hearing World France Marseille George Cardiff Wales Pierre Ireland Argentina Fiji Turkish Lira January September 2019 Ford Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

40 minutes ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

7 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

9 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

12 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

12 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

12 hours ago
Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

12 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

12 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

12 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

12 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

12 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous