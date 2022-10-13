WARSAW, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Tijana Boskovic led Serbia to a massive victory over the United States 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23) in the semifinal of the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship in Gliwice, Poland on Wednesday.

Daniele Santarelli's team are now just one step away from defending their title, with the reigning champions still unbeaten in the tournament.

Captain Boskovic proved her class again to score a match-high 33 points, including 32 spiking points and one kill block. Outside hitter Bianka Busa added 15 for the winners, while outside Kelsey Robinson was the best scorer for the United States with 18 points.

In the first set, Serbia were in front 19-13 before the U.S. reduced the gap at 20-18 after an ace delivered by Alexandra Frantti. But Serbia kept up the pressure to win 25-21 as middle blocker Jovana Stevanovic closed the set with a perfect spike.

In the second set, the Americans were worthy rivals again, but in the decisive moment Serbia turned the pace.

Boskovic was unstoppable as she earned 10 points in the second set, including the last two points which made the result 25-20.

U.S. captain Kelsey Robinson gave her team hope to move the match to a tie-break as she scored nine points as her team won seven balls in a row and controlled the set to win 25-17.

However, Serbia had the last word as the Americans still couldn't find a way to stop the offensive duo of Boskovic and Busa. The favorites won 25-23 to book their ticket to the final.

"I have no words! We had such a difficult job today, because we all know that the USA are one of the best teams and we knew that it was going to be really hard. Yesterday's match against Poland was the hardest we played at this tournament, and then we rested as much as possible to reset our minds," Serbian middle blocker Mina Popovic said after the game.

Serbia will now play either Italy or Brazil in the final. The last match of the tournament will take place in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on Saturday.