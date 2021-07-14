Bosnia arrests intelligence chief for alleged 'abuse of power'

(@FahadShabbir)

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested Bosnia's intelligence chief on Wednesday over alleged abuse of power and money laundering, prosecutors said, as media reports claimed he is also suspected of having forged his university diploma.

Osman Mehmedagic, head of Bosnia's intelligence-security agency (OSA), is suspected of "abuse of power, forging of documents and money laundering," a prosecutors' statement said.

The man who was the bodyguard of the country's first president during Bosnia's 1990s war was arrested in Sarajevo, it added without elaborating.

Local media reported that Mehmedagic is suspected of money laundering linked with the purchase of two houses in Sarajevo, and of having forged a university diploma.

There were no details on the allegations of abuse of power.

He was previously tried for abuse of office along with an agency officer, but they were both acquitted in February.

The two had been charged with using the agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against Mehmedagic.

His arrest comes as competition rages for his post in the ethnically-divided country.

Mehmedagic, who is close to Bakir Izetbegovic, the head of Bosnian Muslims' main SDA party, took over as OSA head in 2015 for a four-year mandate.

The SDA wanted him to be re-elected in 2019, but this was opposed by the main Bosnian Serb SNSD party.

That year, just before candidacies for the post were to be submitted, authorities in the Serb-run half of Bosnia rescinded Mehmedagic's diploma from a private university in the northern town of Banja Luka, citing a "series of omissions" and missing data.

In July 2020, Mehmedagic, now interim OSA chief, submitted a diploma from another private university to a parliamentary committee tasked with monitoring the agency's work, but prosecutors suspect it is forged.

The director of the American University where this second diploma came from was arrested in June as part of an investigation into the issue.

Since the 1992-1995 war, the Balkan nation consists of two semi-independent entities -- the Serbs' Republika Srpska and the Muslim-Croat Federation.

They are linked by weak central institutions including the intelligence services.